|
|
|
JONES, Alan. Passed away peacefully in Whitianga, on Tuesday, 3rd December 2019; aged 81 years. Much loved partner of Barbara and former husband of Robyn. Special Dad to Jason, Fiona, Simon and Emma. Grandad to Madison, Riley, Katie, Jackson and Hannah. His quick wit, humour and stories will be missed by all his friends and family. His furry friend Rufus will also miss him dearly. A Memorial Service for Alan will be held at the Mercury Bay Game Fishing Club, 12 Esplanade, Whitianga on Saturday 7th December at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. What a journey - so many good memories, may you now rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2019