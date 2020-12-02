|
WATT, Alan John. 30524, Capt NZ Army AORG UK, Germany, Malaya Engineer and Management Consultant Born Alexandra, Central Otago, December 1926 Died peacefully in Auckland on 30th November 2020, aged 93 years. Deeply loved, admired and treasured by his family and friends. Soul mate, best friend and loving husband to Jennifer, dear father to daughters Sally, Sarah and Philippa, father-in-law to Alan, Doug and Daemon, Papa to Ezra, beloved brother to Brenda, uncle to Richard and Kate, and brother-in-law to Susan. A memorial celebration of Alan's life will be held at the Bays Club, 6 Anzac Road, Browns Bay at 2.30pm on Monday 14th December.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2020