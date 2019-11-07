|
MOORE, Alan John (Captain). Unexpectedly at home on 5 November 2019. Much loved husband and soulmate to Jacqui for 57 years. Devoted father of Michael and Andrea; father-in-law of Andrew Gelonese and Gary Noland. Treasured Granddad of Matthew, Sam and Georgia. A service to celebrate Alan's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 13 November at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the National Heart Foundation would be appreciated. www.heartfoundation.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019