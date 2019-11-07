Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan John (Captain) MOORE

Add a Memory
Alan John (Captain) MOORE Notice
MOORE, Alan John (Captain). Unexpectedly at home on 5 November 2019. Much loved husband and soulmate to Jacqui for 57 years. Devoted father of Michael and Andrea; father-in-law of Andrew Gelonese and Gary Noland. Treasured Granddad of Matthew, Sam and Georgia. A service to celebrate Alan's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 13 November at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the National Heart Foundation would be appreciated. www.heartfoundation.org.nz



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -