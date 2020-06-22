|
BISHELL, Alan John Frederick. Passed away peacefully on 21st June 2020 at Cairnfield House. Dearly loved husband of Shirene. Loved father of Kevin (deceased), Lynda (Australia), Julie, and Stephen. Loved Poppa and great grandfather. Words are few, thoughts are deep Memories of you are ours to keep. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Wednesday 24th June 2020 followed by private cremation. All communications to the Bishell Family, c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145. Please note the change of venue.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 22 to June 23, 2020