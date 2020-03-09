Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan FLETCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan John FLETCHER

Add a Memory
Alan John FLETCHER Notice
FLETCHER, Alan John. On 7 March 2020 peacefully at Grace Joel Retirement Village, in his 81st year. Much loved husband and best friend of Jeanette. Dearly loved father, stepfather, father-in-law to Max and Viveke, Dion and Carron, Blair and Cindy. Treasured Poppa to Ella, Tom, Emily, Rose, Zach, Georgia, Roman, Xavier and Marius. A service will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Thursday 12 March at 3pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice or SPCA would be appreciated. Messages to The Fletcher Family, c/- Sibuns, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank, Auckland 1742.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -