FLETCHER, Alan John. On 7 March 2020 peacefully at Grace Joel Retirement Village, in his 81st year. Much loved husband and best friend of Jeanette. Dearly loved father, stepfather, father-in-law to Max and Viveke, Dion and Carron, Blair and Cindy. Treasured Poppa to Ella, Tom, Emily, Rose, Zach, Georgia, Roman, Xavier and Marius. A service will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Thursday 12 March at 3pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice or SPCA would be appreciated. Messages to The Fletcher Family, c/- Sibuns, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank, Auckland 1742.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2020