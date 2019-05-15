Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gary Pickering Funerals Ltd Masterton
1 Waltons Avenue
Masterton, Wellington 5810
06 377 -7160
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan BARTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan John (John) BARTON

Notice Condolences

Alan John (John) BARTON Notice
BARTON, Alan John (John). Of Ongaha, Featherston. On 13 May 2019, peacefully passed away at Wakefield Hospital surrounded by his family, aged 77. Loved husband of Sally, father of Charles, Anna, and Caroline, brother of Belinda, Paul, and Sally, grandfather to Sophie, Harry, Sebastian, Winston, Olivia, Florence and Matilda. A memorial service for John will be held at St. Francis Church, Kahutara on Saturday, 18 May 2019, at 11am. Gary Pickering Funerals NZIFH Masterton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices