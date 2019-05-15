|
BARTON, Alan John (John). Of Ongaha, Featherston. On 13 May 2019, peacefully passed away at Wakefield Hospital surrounded by his family, aged 77. Loved husband of Sally, father of Charles, Anna, and Caroline, brother of Belinda, Paul, and Sally, grandfather to Sophie, Harry, Sebastian, Winston, Olivia, Florence and Matilda. A memorial service for John will be held at St. Francis Church, Kahutara on Saturday, 18 May 2019, at 11am. Gary Pickering Funerals NZIFH Masterton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2019
