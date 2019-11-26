Home

Services
Broadway Funeral Homes
188 Whitaker St
Hamilton, Waikato
0800 862 273
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 p.m.
St Marks Anglican Church
Kenrick Street
Te Aroha
View Map
Alan John Alexander ARBUCKLE

Alan John Alexander ARBUCKLE Notice
ARBUCKLE, Alan John Alexander. Peacefully on 21 November 2019 at Ohinemuri Resthome (Paeroa) after a short illness, aged 89. Loved brother of Ilma, Joyce, Betty, Jean, Rona (all deceased)and brother in law to Tony Signal. Much loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A service for Alan will be held at St Marks Anglican Church, Kenrick Street, Te Aroha on Saturday 30 November at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Broadway Funeral Home (Te Aroha) FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2019
