ARBUCKLE, Alan John Alexander. Peacefully on 21 November 2019 at Ohinemuri Resthome (Paeroa) after a short illness, aged 89. Loved brother of Ilma, Joyce, Betty, Jean, Rona (all deceased)and brother in law to Tony Signal. Much loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A service for Alan will be held at St Marks Anglican Church, Kenrick Street, Te Aroha on Saturday 30 November at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Broadway Funeral Home (Te Aroha) FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2019