BRESLAU, Alan Jeffry. Born March 18, 1926. Passed away on November 26, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Delwyn, father of Leigh, Cory and Tod, step father of Vaughan and Brendon, grandfather of eleven.
A unique and very special life.
A unique and very special love.
His passion and commitment has changed the trajectory of so many lives leaving behind an invaluable legacy. He will be so sadly missed.
Life Is Not Forever . . . . Love Is.
A celebration of Alan's life will be held at 2pm at St Andrews, 11 Vincent St, Howick on Saturday 5th December, 2020. Donations to honour Alan's life can be made online at: phoenix-society.org
Communications to the Breslau family C/_ P.O Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland, 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2020