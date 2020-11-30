Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan BRESLAU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Jeffry BRESLAU

Add a Memory
Alan Jeffry BRESLAU Notice
BRESLAU, Alan Jeffry. Born March 18, 1926. Passed away on November 26, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Delwyn, father of Leigh, Cory and Tod, step father of Vaughan and Brendon, grandfather of eleven.
A unique and very special life.
A unique and very special love.
His passion and commitment has changed the trajectory of so many lives leaving behind an invaluable legacy. He will be so sadly missed.
Life Is Not Forever . . . . Love Is.
A celebration of Alan's life will be held at 2pm at St Andrews, 11 Vincent St, Howick on Saturday 5th December, 2020. Donations to honour Alan's life can be made online at: phoenix-society.org
Communications to the Breslau family C/_ P.O Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland, 1446.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -