SMITH, Alan Jeffery. Suddenly at home on the 20th May 2019; aged 66 years. Loved son of Madeleine and Raymond Smith. Loving brother of Graeme and Linda (Australia), Lee and Keith (NZ). Cousin and good friend of Trevor Smith. You will be sadly missed by your family and sporting friends in New Zealand and Australia. A service for Alan will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Monday 27th May at 10:00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2019
