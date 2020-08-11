Home

HENDERSON, Alan James. Left us peacefully on Monday 10th August 2020, aged 64. Beloved husband of Mui Ngah for 15 years. Dearly loved son- in-law of Joo Eng and the late Tze Chong, brother of Glynn, Margaret and the late Roderick, and brother-in-law of Jenny, Ray, Mei Yen, Kok Peng, Chee Kiang, Angeline and Mei Ping. Adored uncle and great-uncle of nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages can be sent care of Gee & Hickton Funeral Directors PO Box 50514 Porirua A celebration of Alan's life will be held in St Barnabas Presbyterian Church, Mana Esplanade Porirua on Thursday, 13th August at 12.30pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 11, 2020
