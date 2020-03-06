Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Howick Baptist Church
17 Wellington Street
Howick
Alan James BEDFORD

Alan James BEDFORD Notice
BEDFORD, Alan James. On 2nd March 2020, in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Pat, for 68 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Keith and Jenni, Gary and Heather, Ian and Helen. Loved grandad of 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. "In His presence is fullness of joy" A service and celebration of Alan's life will be held at the Howick Baptist Church, 17 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Monday, 9th March at 11.00am, to be followed by a private family interment. No flowers by request. In lieu of flowers, donations to SIM New Zealand would be much appreciated and may be left at the church.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
