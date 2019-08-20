Home

Alan Horace HOOPER

Alan Horace HOOPER Notice
HOOPER, Alan Horace. Passed away peacefully on 17 August 2019 at Summerset by the Park, in his 98th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Edna. Cherished dad of Yvonne and Alan, Denis and Josephine. Dearly loved grandad of Blair (deceased). Adele and Matt, Hayley and great-grandad of Ashleigh and Conor. "One of life's gentleman" A service to celebrate Alan's life will be held in the Chapel of Resthaven Funerals, Cnr Picton and Walter MacDonald Streets, Howick on Friday 23 August at 11am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Starship Children's Hospital would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/ ahhooper1708.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2019
