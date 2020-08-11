|
STANFIELD, Alan Henry (Tom). 25 November 1926 to 10 August 2020. Tom passed away peacefully at the age of 93 in Taupo hospital. Dearly loved husband of Joy for 61 years. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Alan and Kristen, Debbie and Albert, and Ross. Loved Grandad and Great Grandad of Corey, Abby, Wesley and Dalvin; Jack, Connor and Travis; Tegan (deceased), Odin and Oaklan; Freya and Willa. The service for Tom will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Wednesday 12 August at 2.00pm. Communications to the Stanfield Family c/- P O Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 11, 2020