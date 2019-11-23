Home

Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
Alan Henry ELLIOTT

Alan Henry ELLIOTT Notice
ELLIOTT, Alan Henry. Passed away peacefully at Maygrove Village Hospital on 20th November 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Merilyn. Loving father and father-in-law to Steven and Catherine, Grant and Jan, Lynda and Andy, Sue and Brad. Proud Poppa of 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Dearly missed but forever in our hearts. Very special thanks to Diane (Alan's caregiver) and the wonderful staff at Maygrove Village Hospital for all of their care and attention. A service to celebrate Alan's life will be held at the Auckland Memorial Park Cottage, 2163 East Coast Road, Silverdale on Monday 25th November 2019 at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
