Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan TETLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Harvey TETLEY

Add a Memory
Alan Harvey TETLEY Notice
TETLEY, Alan Harvey. On 12th October 2019, Alan passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of Barbara. Adored father and best friend of Lian and Dave, and proud 'G'dad' to Aimie and Emma-Jane (and Henny, Walter and the late Bagel). A service to celebrate Alan's life will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa at 2.00pm on Thursday 17th October 2019.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.