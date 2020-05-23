|
HART, Alan. Peacefully and suddenly at the age of 78, on May 6th 2020 at Middlemore Hospital surrounded by his family. Loved husband and soulmate of Hazel. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Deb, Duane, Sam, Steve and Partners Bill, Rishelle, Paul and Val. Caring Papa of Sianara, Kimiora, Jade, Kayla, Stella, Daisy, Tyler and Keira. Much loved by sisters Edna and Pauline, all UK family and extended NZ family. A funeral service has been held, and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Always loved and forever in our memories.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2020