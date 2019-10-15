Home

Alan Foster TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Alan Foster. Major Alan Foster Taylor retired. Born 4th August 1927 passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family on 14th October, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Joan, much loved father to Shirley, John and Liz. Grandfather to nine; Henry, Samantha, Patrick, Daniel, Sebastian, Timothy, Madeline, Mitchel and Ella. Great grandfather of three grandsons ? Max, Hugo and Remy. Celebration of Alan's life is being held on Thursday 17th October, 11am at Holy Trinity Church, Devonport. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Holy Trinity Hall redevelopment fund. Make donations in memory of Alan Taylor. Hall account: 02 0136 0017653 097 ref Alan.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 15, 2019
