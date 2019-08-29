|
DRYSDALE, Alan. Passed away peacefully on August 26th 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Norma and brother of Ian (deceased). Special friend of the Burrowes family, his cousins. Many thanks to the devoted Staff of Kimihia Resthome, Huntly who have warmly cared for Alan over the last few years. A Graveside Service will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Auckland, tomorrow (Friday) 30th August at 10.30 am. Rest in Peace Alan All communications to the Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2019