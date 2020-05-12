Home

Alan Douglas (Dougal) CAMPBELL

Alan Douglas (Dougal) CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL, Alan Douglas (Dougal). On 10th May, 2020, at Sarah Selwyn Hospital, Auckland. Dougal, dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Gavin (deceased) and Angela, of Sydney, Ailsa and Ray Whatmough, Ohope, Isabel and the late Marshall Laing, Hamilton, and Lesley and the late Len Wiltshire, of Perth, W.A., and a much-loved and respected uncle of his 13 nieces and nephews. Devoted friend for many years of his tramping club companion Sarah. One of nature's gentlemen. We wish to express our grateful thanks to the devoted staff at Selwyn Village, Pt Chevalier, for their care over the past four and a half years, and to Elliott's of Auckland for their assistance. A private cremation will be held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 12, 2020
