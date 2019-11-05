Home

Alan Donald TAYLOR

Alan Donald TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Alan Donald. Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on the 4th November, 2019. Much loved husband of Anne, loved Dad and father-in-law of Bruce and Ren, Dave and Jo, and Cally and Kev. Poppa to Jade, Nikki, Mitchell, Ryan, Brooke and Luke. Rest easy, and may your vegie garden always be bountiful and vibrant. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services 185 Schnapper Rock Road Albany, on Thursday 7 November 2019 at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Westpac Helicopter would be appreciated. www.rescuehelicopter.org.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
