|
|
|
GILLIES, Alan David. Born August 06, 1950. Passed away on February 04, 2020. Passed away at home. Husband of Debbie, father of Andrea and Brent, father in law of Ruth and grandad to Josh, Michaela, Caitlyn and Lexie (deceased).The family is gathering at Alan's graveside at 1 pm, Te Kapa Cemetery, 70 Miller Way, Mahurangi, Saturday 8 February to say goodbye. Anybody is welcome to join them. Instead of flowers, could donations be made to Hibiscus Coast Hospice please.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020