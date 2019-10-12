|
STANWELL, Alan Campbell. Regtl. No. 48116 Corporal 6th RMT Passed away peacefully on 5th October 2019 at Cairnfield House. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley. Much loved father and father-in-law of Neil and Ginny, Anne and John Paki, and Ian. Granddad of Suzanne and Stephen (USA), Poppa of Laurence (Brisbane), and great grandfather of Olivia. In accordance with Alan's wishes a private farewell has been held. Alan's family sincerely thank the staff of Cairnfield House for their loving care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019