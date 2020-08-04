|
MATTHEWS, Alan Bruce (Bruce). Passed away on 2 August 2020, in his 90th year. Husband of the late Alys. Father and father-in-law of Robbie and Lynda, Mark and Denise, Shelley and Michael, Shane, Leon and Emma. Grandfather of 10 grandchildren and great grandfather of 13 great grandchildren. A funeral service for Bruce will be held on Thursday 6 August 2020 1pm, at the Geards Funerals Chapel 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia. All communications to Geards Funerals 09-408-0970.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020