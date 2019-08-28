Home

Alan Bruce CHAPMAN

Alan Bruce CHAPMAN Notice
CHAPMAN, Alan Bruce. Passed away peacefully at Waitakere Hospital on Monday 26 August 2019, aged 80 years. Cherished husband of Pat. Loving father of Alana and Helen. Father in law of Steve and the late Sean. Special Grandad to Sam and Ben, Courtney, Amanda, Ben and Chloe, Emma and Connor. Extra Special Great Grandad to Maddie, Ella and Lachlan. Will be sadly missed. The entire Funeral Service will be held in the Main Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 29th August 2019 at 12.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
