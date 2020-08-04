Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Service
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan BURT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Arthur BURT

Add a Memory
Alan Arthur BURT Notice
BURT, Alan Arthur. On Sunday, 2nd August 2020, peacefully, at Beachfront Rest Home, Stanmore Bay. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband for 65 years of Iris. Loved father and father in law of Linda and David, John and Nicola, Phillip and Leah. Sister and Brother in law of Sharon & Paul Loved Poppa of Alana, Melanie, Sarah, Thomas, Cameron and Jonathan and Poppa of his great grandchildren Beniah Olivia Piper Eva Ezekiel Deacon and Jackson. A service to celebrate Alan's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Friday, the 7th of August 2020 at 2:00 PM followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Beachfront Rest Home for their loving care.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -