BURT, Alan Arthur. On Sunday, 2nd August 2020, peacefully, at Beachfront Rest Home, Stanmore Bay. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband for 65 years of Iris. Loved father and father in law of Linda and David, John and Nicola, Phillip and Leah. Sister and Brother in law of Sharon & Paul Loved Poppa of Alana, Melanie, Sarah, Thomas, Cameron and Jonathan and Poppa of his great grandchildren Beniah Olivia Piper Eva Ezekiel Deacon and Jackson. A service to celebrate Alan's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Friday, the 7th of August 2020 at 2:00 PM followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Beachfront Rest Home for their loving care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020