Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 528 2331
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Heretaunga Christian Centre
51 Lane Street
Heretaunga, Upper Hutt
LITTLE, Alan Alfred. On September 19, 2020, a gentle passing at the Home of Compassion, Silverstream, Upper Hutt, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of the late June. Precious father and father in law of Jenny and Eric Hodgkinson, Kerry and Peter Muller, and Bronie Little. Adored Papa to Katie and Steve, Anna and Phil, Andre, Cherie and James, Tim and Shelley. Much loved Great- Papa of his 10 Great- Grandchildren. Special thanks to all of the staff at the Home of Compassion for their exceptional love and care shown to Alan and family. A funeral service for Alan will be held in the Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street, Heretaunga, Upper Hutt on Thursday September 24, 2020 at 11.00am thereafter to the Taita Cemetery. All messages to PO Box 40 737, Upper Hutt 5140. A good and faithful servant, home at last. Gee & Hickton Tel (04) 528 2331 www.geeandhickton.co.nz FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2020
