ROSS, Alaine Maree. On 16th August, 2019 passed away peacefully at her home, aged 75 years. Much loved mother of Nicole, Darren (deceased), Andrew and Davina, cherished Nana of Aleah, Christiaan, Zayde, Tayla and Kolten, and loved sister of Bob and Jude.Loved and remembered always. A service for Alaine will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday, 22nd August, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. All communications to the Ross family C/- the above Funeral Home
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2019