TUA'A, Alafaga Fa'aleaga (Alan). Born January 5, 1934. Fought courageously with illness and passed peacefully on April 20, 2020. Beloved Son of the late Gaui and Tuaa Lemafa of Sataoa, Samoa. Cherished Father of Trevor, the late David, Robyn and Max, Michael and Lisa, Gail, Naui and Mauai, Kimball, Mandy, CJ. Treasured Grandpa of Stacey, Sarah, Kelly, Jeremy, Tommy, the late Nicholas, Laura, Tina, Matthew, Nazanin, Lochlan, Sadie, Lincoln, London, Saige, Laurelle, Ryder, Alana. Great-Grandpa of 24. Great-Great-Grandpa of 1. We Love you Dad! Gone from our sights but never our hearts. Ia Manuia Lou Malaga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2020