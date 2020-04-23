Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alafaga TUA'A
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alafaga Fa'aleaga (Alan) TUA'A

Add a Memory
TUA'A, Alafaga Fa'aleaga (Alan). Born January 5, 1934. Fought courageously with illness and passed peacefully on April 20, 2020. Beloved Son of the late Gaui and Tuaa Lemafa of Sataoa, Samoa. Cherished Father of Trevor, the late David, Robyn and Max, Michael and Lisa, Gail, Naui and Mauai, Kimball, Mandy, CJ. Treasured Grandpa of Stacey, Sarah, Kelly, Jeremy, Tommy, the late Nicholas, Laura, Tina, Matthew, Nazanin, Lochlan, Sadie, Lincoln, London, Saige, Laurelle, Ryder, Alana. Great-Grandpa of 24. Great-Great-Grandpa of 1. We Love you Dad! Gone from our sights but never our hearts. Ia Manuia Lou Malaga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alafaga's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -