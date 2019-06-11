|
|
|
TE AKAU TE RAKAUPAI, Valentine Waretini (Chocy). Passed away peacefully at Taumarunui Hospital on Sunday 9th June 2019 aged 74 years, surrounded by his loving whanau. Loved husband of the late Missy. Cherished father and father in law of Darren, Taylor and Melissa, Bella, Roberta, Glen, Harry, Moana and Anaru and a much loved koko of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Moe mai e koro i runga i te aroha me te rangimarie. Tangihana will be held at Kauriki Marae, Ngapuke, Taumarunui. The service for Chocy will be held at the above Marae tomorrow Wednesday 12th June at 11:00 am followed by interment at the Urupa. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 11, 2019
Read More