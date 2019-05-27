|
HILL, Ailsa Virginia. Passed away peacefully at Totara Hospice on 25 May 2019. Loving youngest daughter of the late Eric and Mavis. Loving sister of Marjorie, Dawn and the late Nancy. Loved aunty of Jenny, Glenda, Carolyn, Denise and the late Brendan. Much loved great-aunt to all her great nieces and nephews. "Loving memories." A service to celebrate Ailsa's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Wednesday 29 May at 11am.In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Totara Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/avhill2505.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2019
