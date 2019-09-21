|
CAMPBELL, Ailsa Rose (nee Johnson). Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 19th September 2019, aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Ray. Dearly loved mother of Heather and John Smyth, John and Brenda. Cherished grandma of Richard and Kayla, Andrew, Connor and Olivia, Matthew and Natalie, Laura and Ryan. Precious great grandma (G-G) of Isabelle, Riley and Cooper. "A life well lived. Forever in our hearts." A Service for Ailsa will be held at the Methodist Church, 261 Bank Street, Te Awamutu on Wednesday, 25th September 2019 at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, Te Awamutu would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Campbell family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019