Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 15, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Aidan's Anglican Church
Heaphy Terrace
Hamilton
View Map
Ailsa Mary Gordon (Mary) ORBELL

Ailsa Mary Gordon (Mary) ORBELL Notice
ORBELL, Ailsa Mary Gordon (Mary). Peacefully at home on 10 July 2020 aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Gary for nearly 60 years. Loved Mother and Mother-in- law of Alison and Ross, Kathryn and Claire, and Grandma of Laura and Antony and Callum. Loved Great Grandma of Flynn and his new brother. A service for Mary will be held at St Aidan's Anglican Church, Heaphy Terrace, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Orbell family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2020
