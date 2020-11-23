|
ROBINSON, Ailsa Margaret (nee Smart). On Friday, 20th November 2020, peacefully at Harbour Hospice North Shore, surrounded by friends and family. Aged 65 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend for 41 years of Peter. Loved sister and sister in law of Bayne and Averil, sister in law of Michael and Elizabeth, and Elizabeth (in Adelaide). Ailsa was a loved aunt. Adored godmother of Amanda. Loved by all who knew her. A celebration of Ailsa's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast on Tuesday, the 24th of November 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to Dr Bruce Henderson and the team at Manly Medical, the doctors and nursing staff at the North Shore and Auckland Hospitals, the kind and professional care of the nurses from Total Care and the Harbour Hospice North Shore for their amazing care and love. If preferred, in lieu of flowers, a donation to Harbour Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at www.harbourhospice.org. nz/donate
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2020