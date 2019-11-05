|
|
|
REVELL, Ailsa Jean (nee Douglas) (Jean). On 4 November 2019 peacefully at Waikato Hospital in her 91st Year. Loved wife of the late John, Cherished mother and mother in law of Jeanette, Doug and Lynne, Wayne, and Lynn and Neil. Loved and treasured Nana and Great Nana. "The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Dallas Clinic, Morrinsville." A service for Jean will be held at Knox Presbyterian church, Canada Street, Morrinsville, on Thursday, 7 November 2019at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Morrinsville St John's Ambulance, 113 Anderson Street, Morrinsville 3300 or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Revell family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2019