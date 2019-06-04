Home

Ailsa Jean (Wallace) EVANS

EVANS, Ailsa Jean (nee Wallace). Born 5 January 1929 in Hamilton, passed away peacefully on 29 May 2019. Daughter of the late Lieut. Col. Tom Wallace and Margaret Pearce; sister and sister-in-law of the late Eileen and Jim Taylor, Colin and Eunice Wallace, and Gordon Wallace; much loved wife for 65 years of the late James (Jim) Evans who died on 10 April 2019; and much loved mum of Robert and his wife Kaye, and Suzanne. Thanks to the nurses and caregivers at The Orchards, Glenfield. You can take the girl out of the country but you can't take the country out of the girl. A celebration of Ailsa's life will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Thursday 6 June 2019 at 1.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2019
