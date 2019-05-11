Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
SPEEDY, Ailsa Isobel (nee Gerrand). Died peacefully at The Bert Sutcliffe Hospital, Birkenhead on 9 May 2019, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of Squire and loved mother of Johneen and Nicky. Mother-in-law of Peter, sister to Nina Bradshaw (UK) and the late Margaret Gerrand. Nansie will be remembered with great affection by her grandsons Nathan, Evan, Aaron, the late Andrew, David and Courtney; and her great-grandchildren Zoe, Cayden, Noah, Levi, Theo, Hugo, Braxton, Harley, Joel, and Cruz. A funeral service for Ailsa will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 15 May at 10.30am followed by interment at North Shore Memorial Park. Grateful thanks to her wonderful carers at Miranda Smith Homecare and the Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Village Hospital.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
