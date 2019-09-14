Home

Ailsa Hazel KAVALI

Ailsa Hazel KAVALI Notice
KAVALI, Ailsa Hazel. Passed away on August 5, 2019 aged 88 years. In loving memory from children Michael, Maxine Grant, grandchildren Matthew Jonathan Daniel Sarah Anna and great grandchildren Jack Harry Fleur Nick. A beautiful soul now at peaceful rest with late husband Jack and deeply missed by all that knew her. Ailsa will be ever remembered for her lifelong devotion in empowering women through exercise, adoration for plants, gardens, ceramic artistry and determination to raise a respectful family. A private service was held for immediate family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
