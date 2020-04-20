Home

Ailsa Dawn (Dawn) COWL

Ailsa Dawn (Dawn) COWL Notice
COWL, Ailsa Dawn, (Dawn). 79 yrs. Passed away suddenly, but peacefully Monday 13th April 2020, at home. Loved sister (in-law) of Laurie and June Jeffrey, Chic and Netta Jeffrey and Gaye and Dawson McClymont. She will be missed by her children, Jeffrey, David (and Jodi) and Wendy (and Chris). She will also be missed by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dawn has gone home to be with her heavenly Father. We will see her again one day. 1 Corinthians 15: 42-44 says, "The body that is sown is perishable, it is raised imperishable…it is sown in weakness, it is raised in power; it is sown a natural body, it is raised a spiritual body." Messages to the Cowl family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2020
