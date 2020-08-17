|
HOSKING, Aileen Moira (nee Younger). Born 17 January 1930. Died 14 August, 2020 to join her beloved husband a week later. Sister of the late Jude Salmond and David Younger. Mother of David, Karen and Sandra and loved Nan to Jimmy, Mark, Peter, Anna and Isobel, David and Hannah. Special Great Nan to Ella, Jack and Hunter. We will always cherish the memory of a remarkable woman, she gave to so many. A wonderful loving mother and a devoted wife of 69 years. Now in the arms of the angels.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2020