Aileen Margaret (formerly Anderson) (Wallers) SWANSTON

Aileen Margaret (formerly Anderson) (Wallers) SWANSTON Notice
SWANSTON, Aileen Margaret (nee Wallers) (formerly Anderson). Died on Monday, 16 March 2020 at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village in Nelson, aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Charles and the late Jim (Rheese). Loved mother and mother in-law of Gaye, Jan and Andrew, Lynn and Lyn. Loved Nan of Natelle, Brendan, Seane and Nina. Messages can be sent to 46 Swamp Road, Appleby, Richmond 7081 or made online at www. shoneandshirley.com Thank you to the team at Ernest Rutherford for their wonderful and professional care of our mum. At Aileen's request a private family service has been held. Respectfully cared for by Shone and Shirley Funeral Directors. F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 25, 2020
