LUDGATE, Aileen Isobel. Passed away on November 07, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Joe, loved mother and mother law of Ralph and Debbie, Bruce and Karen, Kay and Rodney, Joanne and Tony. Nana of Christine, Chris, Tasha and David. Great Nana of Jarod, Bailee, Johanna and Riley. Loved sister of Sally, Anne and Stuart, Davina, Adrian and Val, Nicky and Joyce, Peter and Janet. You tried so hard to stay with us But the struggle was in vain God took you in His loving arms And freed you from your pain. In lieu of flowers, donations to North Haven Hospice P.O. Box 7050 Whangarei would be appreciated. Special thank you to everyone who cared for Aileen. A service for Aileen will be held at the chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive Whau Valley, Whangarei), at 1:30 on Friday 15th November followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2019