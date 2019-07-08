|
Mc CARROLL, Aileen Grace (nee Newton). Passed away peacefully on 7th July 2019. Aged 100 years. Loved and devoted wife of the late Robert (Bob). Loved mother and mother in law of Brian and Anna (Papamoa), Doug and Annette (Brisbane), Ross and Delwyn (Cambridge). Dearly loved nana of Debbie, Ian and Dean; Andrew; Stacey and Kim. Treasured Old Nana of her many great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Thursday, 11th July 2019 at 1:00 pm followed by burial at the Te Awamutu RSA Cemetery. All communications please to the McCarroll family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2019