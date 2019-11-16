Home

Aileen Frances MARSH


1932 - 2019
Aileen Frances MARSH Notice
MARSH, Aileen Frances. Sister Aileen passed away at Summerset on the Lake on Friday, 15 November 2019. Born Palmerston North 16 January 1932. A member of the congregation of the Sisters of The Good Shepherd nuns. Beloved second daughter of her late parents, Gib and Eileen Marsh, of Karori, Wellington. A loved sister and sister-in-law of Kathleen and Ken (deceased) Duncan, Levin, Barry (deceased) and Mary Marsh, Wellington, Dawn (Sister Rose), Auckland, Gibson and Adele Marsh, Hastings, Monica (deceased) and Ian (deceased) McGrath, Lower Hutt, Mary and Clive Hooper, Napier, Eileen Johns (deceased), Masterton, Judith (deceased) and Allan (deceased) Campbell, Taupo, and Anne and David Rayner (Porirua). Aunt and Great Aunt of her many nieces and nephews. Rest in Peace, Aileen. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Patricks Catholic Church, Acacia Bay Road, Taupo on Monday 18th November 2019 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Taupo Hospice Trust, PO Box 950, Taupo, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications with Aileen's family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
