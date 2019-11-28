Home

Aileen Elizabeth (Coombs) NOBILO

Aileen Elizabeth (Coombs) NOBILO Notice
NOBILO, Aileen Elizabeth (nee Coombs). Passed away peacefully at Dargaville Hospital on Monday, 25th November 2019. Aged 61 years. Dearly loved wife of Danny Nobilo. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Michelle and Sean Paterson, Annette, Daveena, David, and Nardeen. Much loved Nana of Joshua, Zavior, Natalia, and Owen. Loved sister of Geoff, Christine, Daphne, and Glenys. "Who can find a virtuous woman." Proverbs 31. My family and I were given a virtuous woman who overflowed with love, care, patience, long suffering, kindness, generosity, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance, and gentleness. against such there is no law. Aileen is a walker of faith and an ambassador of the living Word. I treasured every second I was with her. She was a woman who manifested our family love and bound us together. Aileen, God bless and keep you always, we love you heaps. Danny, your loving husband. A service will be held at Riverside Christian Centre, 1 Beach Road Dargaville, on Saturday 30th November at 10.00am followed by interment.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2019
