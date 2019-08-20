Home

Aileen BROWNLEE-PRINCE

Aileen BROWNLEE-PRINCE Notice
BROWNLEE-PRINCE, Aileen. Born December 28, 1925. Passed away on August 19, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Jim (deceased). Loved mother of Les, Graham (Squid), Delwynne and Judy. Precious mother in law of Judi. Loved wife of Bob Prince, Wonderful nanny to Melissa, Fleur and James, Matthew, Samuel and Faith, and Renee and Aimee and great grandnan of 17. At home with the Lord. A celebration of Aileen's life will be held at the Liberty Life Church, 65 Wairaka Road, Whakatane at 1pm on Wednesday 21st August followed by burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Communications please to the Brownlee-Prince Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2019
