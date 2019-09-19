Home

Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
More Obituaries for Aileen BIRDLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aileen Agnes BIRDLING

Aileen Agnes BIRDLING Notice
BIRDLING, Aileen Agnes. Passed away peacefully on 16 September 2019, aged 92. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of the late Douglas. Loving mother of Aileen, Kevin, Paul, Donna, Barry and Mark. Grandmother of 10 grandchildren and great grandmother of 10 great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all. A service for Aileen will be held at the Pakuranga Chapel of Davis Funerals, 2A Udys Road, Pakuranga on Tuesday 24 September at 1.30 pm. Special thanks to all the caring staff of Lansdowne Rest Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
