TIPENE, Ahaurakananati (Hau). Passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on 2nd December 2020. Aged 85 years. He will be sadly missed by all his whanau and those that knew and loved him. His Tangi is being held on the Motatau Marae, Motatau and his funeral service will be held on the Marae, today, Saturday 5th December 2020 at 12noon. Followed by burial in the Tumutumu Cemetery. "Rest in peace." Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020