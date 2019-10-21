Home

Ah Kaw (Tiger Lim) LIM

Ah Kaw (Tiger Lim) LIM Notice
LIM, Ah Kaw (Tiger Lim). Passed away peacefully at home on the 19 October 2019. Loved father of Mee Leng Lim and Ah Kong Chai , Hock Geh Lim, Vicky Lim and Richard Eng, Victor Lim and Kathy Ru, Kara Harte and Gil Harte and Peter Lim and Jenny Zhou. Loved Grand Father to Shin Ying Chai, Yao Sheng Chai, Yao Hui Chai, Yao Yi Chai, Kingsley Eng, Victoria Eng, Caedyn Lim, Lashara Lim, Owen Williams, Oscar Williams, Lawsen Harte, Grace Lim and Chloe Lim. Loved Great Grand Father of Kyran Fluhler. A Service for Tiger will be held on Tuesday at The Hamilton Park Cemetery on Tuesday 22nd of 2019 at 11am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2019
