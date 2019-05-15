|
|
|
FONG AH CHONG, Ach-Lee (Lee / Leroy). Born August 21, 1934. Passed away on May 11, 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Elizabeth (Betty), father of Kukupa and Jamie, Lunn-Hing and Junior, Lunn-Younn and James and the late Ach-Lee Bing and Melani. Much loved grandfather of Kaleeya, Kalani and Arepa Ach-Lee. Lying at home 41 Overton Road, Papatoetoe, Service at 10am at Home followed by burial at Mangere Lawn Cemetery at 11.30am Wednesday 15th May 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2019
