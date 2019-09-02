Home

Agnes June (Welsh) MCCLURE

Agnes June (Welsh) MCCLURE Notice
MCCLURE, Agnes June (nee Welsh). Passed away peacefully on the 30 August 2019 at Elmwood Village aged 87. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian (Mac), loved Mother and Mother in law of Cathie and the late Jim, the late Robyn, Deb, Andrew and Cathren. Loved Gran of eight and great Gran of six. Gone to be with "her Brian". A service to celebrate June's life will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Wednesday 4 September at 12:30 pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2019
